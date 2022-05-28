Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Expands By 91.7%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEMD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 77.9% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 153,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 169,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the period.

Shares of JEMD opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

