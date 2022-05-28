Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Increases By 86.0%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the April 30th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE JPC opened at $8.23 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

