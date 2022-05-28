Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Increases By 86.0%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the April 30th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE JPC opened at $8.23 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.