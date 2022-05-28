Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Decreases By 38.8%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVSF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

