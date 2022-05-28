Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Drops By 42.0%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PACV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 5,259,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,583. Pacific Ventures Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

