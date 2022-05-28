Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Rises By 72.9%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,900 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the April 30th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:PHK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 367,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $7.09.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
