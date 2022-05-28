Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Rises By 72.9%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,900 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the April 30th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 367,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

