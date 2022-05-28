Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Expands By 99.5%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.3 days.

Prada stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Prada has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

