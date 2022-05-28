Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Expands By 99.5%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.3 days.
Prada stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Prada has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.
Prada Company Profile (Get Rating)
