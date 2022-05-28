Short Interest in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Decreases By 45.4%

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,485 shares of company stock worth $225,282. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Psychemedics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Psychemedics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Psychemedics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

About Psychemedics (Get Rating)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.