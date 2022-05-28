Short Interest in ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Expands By 81.8%

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ReNeuron Group stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. ReNeuron Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

