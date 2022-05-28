Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Expands By 64.3%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.83) to GBX 632 ($7.95) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 2,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

