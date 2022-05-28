Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Grows By 86.8%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWEOY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.09) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($44.68) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $43.55 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7014 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

