Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Increases By 91.1%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the April 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $10.52 on Friday. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

