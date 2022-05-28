Short Interest in Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Increases By 91.3%

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the April 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.2 days.

Shares of Saab AB (publ) stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.13.

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.