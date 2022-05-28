Short Interest in Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Increases By 91.3%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the April 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.2 days.

Shares of Saab AB (publ) stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.13.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.