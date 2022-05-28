Short Interest in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Drops By 40.2%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SCPL opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

