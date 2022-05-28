Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Increases By 68.3%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SIF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 2,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

