Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Expands By 93.5%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SMEV opened at $0.01 on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)
