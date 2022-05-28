Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Decreases By 37.3%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,377,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 5,384,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,070.0 days.

SBMFF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

About Sino Biopharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.