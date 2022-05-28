Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Decreases By 37.2%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 326,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 161,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 388,383 shares during the period.

SIOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

SIOX stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

