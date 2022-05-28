Short Interest in Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Grows By 65.0%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF remained flat at $$16.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Skanska AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

