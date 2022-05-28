Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Rises By 66.1%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 120,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

