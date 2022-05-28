Short Interest in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW) Decreases By 47.6%

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.06.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratim Cloud Acquisition (SCAQW)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.