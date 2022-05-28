Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Rises By 64.7%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,149 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,436,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.82. 2,542,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,397. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -125.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

