Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Increases By 68.2%

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Tgs Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

