Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Increases By 68.2%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

