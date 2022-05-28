Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rises By 77.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THLLY opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. Thales has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3112 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THLLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Thales from €110.00 ($117.02) to €137.00 ($145.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

