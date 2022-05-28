Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Expands By 74.3%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GRX stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
