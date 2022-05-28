Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Decreases By 40.0%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TIOA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
