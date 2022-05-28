Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Decreases By 40.0%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TIOA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.