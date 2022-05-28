Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Decreases By 38.1%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 74.9% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 150,747 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSIB stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

