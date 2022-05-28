Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Drops By 38.1%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

TSIB stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.