Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Drops By 38.1%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.
TSIB stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.98.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
