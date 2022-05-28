Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Drops By 44.4%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 554,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Several analysts have commented on TRMD shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 148.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TORM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TORM (Get Rating)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
