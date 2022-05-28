Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Drops By 44.4%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 554,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on TRMD shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get TORM alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 148.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

TRMD stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.35 and a beta of -276.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TORM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TORM (Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.