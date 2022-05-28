Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Expands By 78.8%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the April 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 402.3 days.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.89.
TMTNF stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $96.02.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
