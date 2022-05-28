Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Rises By 78.5%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 231.7% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

