Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Decreases By 37.0%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.05. Tower One Wireless has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

