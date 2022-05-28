Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Decreases By 37.0%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.05. Tower One Wireless has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
