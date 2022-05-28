Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Grows By 85.6%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the April 30th total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $814.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 322.11, a quick ratio of 322.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRTX. Citigroup dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

