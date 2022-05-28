Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Expands By 79.1%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the April 30th total of 262,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 906,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 330.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,387 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Shares of TGA opened at $4.70 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $344.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.29.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $52.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. TransGlobe Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.30%.

TGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.72) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About TransGlobe Energy (Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.