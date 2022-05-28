Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Declines By 41.6%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 632,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCNNF shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 278,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,303. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

