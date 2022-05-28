Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Increases By 86.7%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

