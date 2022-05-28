Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Rises By 86.7%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTSI opened at $0.61 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

