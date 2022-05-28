Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Expands By 64.0%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the April 30th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $70.58 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

