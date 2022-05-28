Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW) Drops By 38.7%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of VTAQW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.62.
