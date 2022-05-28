Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Increases By 65.1%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the April 30th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 65,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.76 on Friday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.