Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Declines By 37.5%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VS opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,009.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

