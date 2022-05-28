Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Declines By 36.8%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of WKRCF stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

