Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Grows By 76.6%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.51 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

