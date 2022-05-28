Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Increases By 89.7%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
