Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Increases By 89.7%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHLM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

