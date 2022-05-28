Short Interest in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Decreases By 43.5%

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WINV opened at $9.92 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,889,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 133.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,029,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

