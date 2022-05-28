Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SIFY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 608,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.