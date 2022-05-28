Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $179.05 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.53 and a 200-day moving average of $299.23.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

