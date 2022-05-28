Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of Signify stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. Signify has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $35.70.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signify from €55.00 ($58.51) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
