Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Signify stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. Signify has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Get Signify alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signify from €55.00 ($58.51) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.