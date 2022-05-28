Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
Shares of SVM stock opened at C$3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$649.98 million and a PE ratio of 15.04. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.22 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.58.
In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,684.35. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $113,135.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.
Featured Stories
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.