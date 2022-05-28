Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$649.98 million and a PE ratio of 15.04. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.22 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,684.35. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $113,135.

SVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

