Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares in the last quarter.

SIOX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

