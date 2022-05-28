Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skeena Resources Limited is a mining exploration company. It focused on developing precious metal properties principally in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. Skeena Resources Limited is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

SKE opened at $7.23 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

